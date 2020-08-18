1/1
Faye Oakes "Junebug" Rettinger
1939 - 2020
Faye "Junebug" Oakes Rettinger

Connersville - Longtime Connersville resident, Faye "Junebug" Oakes Rettinger, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on August 13, 2020 at 10:52 p.m. with loved ones at her side.

Faye was born to Dale and Ruby Leach Oakes on December 6, 1939 in Caryville, Tennessee. Faye grew up and attended school in Richmond, Indiana. She was married to Earl Rettinger on July 21, 1956. She worked alongside of her husband for many years at their business, All-Brite Building Maintenance, before selling the business and retiring in 2001. Faye was a very skilled seamstress and quilter. Faye bowled on a mixed and a women's league for many years. She was a members of the Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles. She loved to read her bible, cook, sew, camp, spend time with family and friends, play cards, and dance. Most of all, she loved her family unconditionally. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Faye is survived by her husband of 64 years; children: Virginia Rettinger Flaugh and Christine Rettinger Wyatt, both of Connersville; sister: Liz Oakes Shelby of Richmond; sister-in-laws: Eloise Rettinger Sacre of Richmond and Pat Rettinger Hall of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren: Tisha, Jason, Dennette, Tiffany, Josh, BJ, Justin, Kraig, Chad, Whitney, and Chelsea; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her son: Earl "Dale" Rettinger; grandson: B.J. Adams; great-granddaughter: Riley Hope Wyatt; Five siblings; sister-in-law: Joyce Rettinger Fultz.

A funeral services will be held at 2p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, with internment to follow at Dale Cemetery. Friends may visit the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service. The family welcomes close friends and family to join in celebrating the life of such a loving and cherished woman. The family welcomes close friends and family to join in celebrating the life of such a loving and cherished woman.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
920 Central Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
7658253131
