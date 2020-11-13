Florence G. Marshall
Richmond - Florence G. Marshall, 88, of Richmond formerly of Logansport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. Born on December 30, 1931 in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Clara (Higgins) Clark. She was a 1951 graduate of Washington Township High School and a 1954 graduate of the Chicago Evangelical School of Nursing. On August 15, 1971 she married Joe E. Marshall. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2014. Florence was a Registered Nurse and retired in 1999. She was most proud of her life as a grandmother. Being "Nana" to Alexis and Aleah brought her the most joy, everyday. She will be loved and missed by her children, grandchildren near and far (Morgan and Tyler/Caitlin Kovel), her dear friends and the patients she took care of as a nurse. Survivors include her children, Ronald Burkey (Donna) of Richmond and Susan Ream (Brad) of Richmond and her 4 grandchildren. Private graveside services were held at Walton I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Florence's online guest book is available and condolences can be shared at www.ransfuneralhomes.com