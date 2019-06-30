|
|
Florence Myers
Liberty - Florence L. Myers, 102, of rural Union County, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Knolls of Oxford in Oxford, Ohio.
Florence was born in Franklin County, September 9, 1916, to Frank and Martha Appleton Stone. She graduated in 1934 from Springfield Township High School in Franklin County and was a graduate of Richmond Business College. She spent her life working with her husband on their farms in Franklin and Union Counties. Florence enjoyed playing piano and organ at home and at the Bath and Springfield Churches where she was a member. She liked to cook and loved to spend time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Florence is survived by her children and their spouses: Ron Myers and Arleen of Liberty, Arlene McDill and John of Sellersburg; her grandchildren: Patti Zolnick of Golden, Colorado; Keith Myers of Liberty, Craig Myers of Alquina, Susan Drechsler of Chula Vista, California; Julie Becher of Westfield, Jennifer Penticost of Connersville; her great-grandchildren: Kelsey Dare, Justin, Tyler, Emily, Sarah and Julia Grace Myers; Sophie Penticost, Zane, Jayden and Tyler Moore; Layne and Darin Myers; Tyler, Wyatt and Holden Drechsler; Sydney and Trevor McDill; her great-great-grandchildren: Jamison and Holden Dare, Emma Becher; nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Donald E Myers who died June 22, 2007; her grandson: Michael McDill; her daughter-in-law: Marta Myers; her brothers: John and Waldo Stone; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with Rev. Jay Barden officiating. Interment will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service where memorial contributions may be made to the College Corner Fire Department. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019