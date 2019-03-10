Services
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Floyd Wesley Johnson


Floyd Wesley Johnson


1930 - 2019
Floyd Wesley Johnson Obituary
Floyd Wesley Johnson

Richmond - Floyd Wesley Johnson 89 of Richmond passed away March 8, 2019 at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule. He was born January 14, 1930 in Richmond to Jesse and Hazel Mae Franks Johnson and lived here all of his life.

He served in the Army from 1947-1949.

He was was away from his family for two days helping clean up after the Richmond explosion.

He retired from Wayne Works after 40 years.

Floyd liked squirrel and rabbit hunting, mushroom hunting, cracking walnuts; berry picking and walking. He always had a garden either in the back yard or out in the country.

He is survived by his five children Bill (Jackie) Johnson, Wes (Beth) Johnson, Floyd Jr. (Becky) Johnson, Bobby (Nonie) Johnson, Deron (Wendi) Johnson all of Richmond, eleven grandchildren Jason, Jesse, Chris, Miles, Nicki, Russell, Brittany, Korrin, Kramer, Brittney Lewis, Curtis Corwin, 11 great grandchildren, one brother Richard Johnson of Richmond, several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 55 years Evelyn Johnson, son Wayne Johnson, step son Jesse Allen, six brothers and two sisters.

Floyds family would like to thank the staff of Golden Living Center-Golden Rule for all of their care and support

Services will be 10:00AM Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating; burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military rites. Friends may call from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 10, 2019
