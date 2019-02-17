|
|
Forrest "Bud" O'Neal Robbins
Richmond - Forrest "Bud" O'Neal Robbins, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (February 13, 2019) at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. Bud was born on April 2, 1953 in Richmond, Indiana to Forrest "Frosty" and Janet E. Cannon Robbins. He had worked and sold auto parts for Rodefelds and KOI Auto Parts. Bud had a love for cars at a young age and loved slot car racing in his youth. That love would carry over as an adult and he enjoyed cleaning up cars, Nascar, riding Harleys, golfing and his dog Macy Grace.
Survivors include wife Sharon Robbins; children Justin Robbins and Amy Robbins Hurst; grandchildren Jacob Robbins, Layla Robbins, Kiersten Robbins, Amaura Robbins, Kiley Hurst, Quintin Hurst, Kennedy Hurst and Kaydin Hurst; sister in-law Darlene Taylor; nieces Brandi Rosenberger (Phil Engle) and Alisha (Justin) Fekete and nieces and nephew. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Sharon Rogers.
Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (February 19, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Allen Henderson will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (February 19, 2019) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bud's name to Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary in care of The Bud Robbins Funeral Fund.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 17, 2019