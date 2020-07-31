Forrest O. Lee
Richmond - Forrest O. Lee, age 96, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Arbor Trace.
Born May 4, 1924, in Portland, Indiana, to Richard O. and Lottie E. Cox Lee, Forrest lived in Richmond most of his life. He graduated from Poling High School in Bryant, Indiana. Forrest served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from Miami- Luken and had previously worked at Avco for 33 years. Forrest was a member of Webb Lodge No. 24, F. & A.M. He was a kind man who loved animals and was a good friend to all his neighbors. Forrest loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen L. Matthews of Grand Blanc, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Jann Lee of Richmond; grandchildren, Shonda K. Lee, Melissa (Ryon) Sexton, and Scott (Kelly Morgan) Lee, all of Richmond, Meredith Matthews of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Allison (Franklin) Brinsley of Tucson, Arizona; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jeanette Lee of Portland; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie LaFern Moore Lee, who died May 23, 2006; son, F. Jeffrey Lee; son-in-law, Robert G. Matthews; parents; sister, Marian Bonifas; and brothers, William A., Robert, Lawrence L. "Jim", Harold E., and Martin H. Lee.
Graveside service for Forrest O. Lee will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Earlham Cemetery, 1101 National Road West, Richmond, with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.
