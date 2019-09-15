Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Eaton United Church of Christ
113 W. Decatur Street
Eaton, IN
1929 - 2019
Richmond, IN - Francis Eugene Newman, 90, of Richmond, IN, passed away at his home on Friday morning July 19, 2019. Born June 12, 1929 in Dixon Township, Preble County, OH, he was the son of the late Herbert D. and Huldah C. (Mountcastle) Newman. Mr. Newman retired after 36 years as a machine repairman from the Moraine, Ohio plant of the Delco Division of General Motors. He served for 20 years with the Army National Guard of Ohio, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. All types of music were an important part of Gene's life. He sang with the Unichords Barbershop Quartet and sang in the church choir for 60 years. A member of the American Contract Bridge League, he and his wife Janet were well known Bridge players in the area. He was a longtime member of the Eaton United Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death on June 22, 2019 by beloved wife of 65 years Janet Ruth (Ellis) Newman; sister Donna A. Goodman; and brother James R. Newman.

Survived by sons Michael A. Newman and wife Diane K., Larry E. Newman, David A. Newman and wife Susan, and Greg E. Newman; 8 granddaughters and 1 grandson; sisters Betty J. Barker and husband Robert and Ruth A. Goodpaster and husband Robert.

A Life Celebration will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Eaton United Church of Christ - 113 W. Decatur Street - Eaton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 15, 2019
