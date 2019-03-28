Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Souls Unitarian Church
5805 E. 56th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
All Souls Unitarian Church
5805 E. 56th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Hagerstown - Frances June "Fran" Lake, 60, of Indianapolis, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Kindred North Hospital. She was born at Garrett, IN on June 22, 1958 to J. William and Patricia L. (Baker) Lake. She had resided in Dayton, OH, Grand Canyon National Park and South Bend before moving to Indianapolis several years ago. Fran was a long time employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance and was currently employed by Indianapolis Public Schools at School #99. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School and Purdue University. She was a member of All Souls Unitarian Church. Fran was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed genealogy, and making cards. She was a member of St. Luke's and All Souls singles groups and the Scout Abouts. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Lake, of Hagerstown and two sisters, Alberta (Larry) Scheidel of Goshen and Kathleen (Jim) Fleener of Bloomington. Her Father preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, at All Souls Unitarian Church, 5805 E. 56th St., Indianapolis. Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Anastassia Zinke will officiate. Monetary memorial contributions may be made to Scout Abouts, c/o Mary Wesley, 8227 E. 46th St., Indianapolis, IN 46226. Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 28, 2019
