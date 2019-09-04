|
Frances L. Koons
Eaton, Ohio - Frances L. Koons, age 93 of Eaton, OH, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Grandview Hospital in Dayton. She was born June 5, 1926 in Eaton to the late Fayette and Molly (Fleenor) Bourne. She was a member of the Rachel Rebekah Lodge #144, Eaton; member of the Eaton United Church of Christ; and retired from the Parker-Hannifin Corporation in Eaton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Dale A. Koons; son Dale F. Koons; and brothers Robert Bourne and William Bourne. She is survived by her daughter Joyce White of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter-in-law Phyllis (Roger) Miller of Palos Verdes Estate, CA; grandchildren Scott Ledwell of SC, Tim Ledwell of FL, John Ledwell of TN, Kristin Koons of OR, Kristin Jackson of MD and Gretchen Molnar of MI; great grandchildren Brady, Lee Anne and Brianna Ledwell of TN, Danielle Wolter of SC, Kimberly Ledwell of SC, Jaime Guerry of SC, Bethany and Nathan Jackson of MD and Dakota Ledwell of FL; great grandchildren Hunter Ledwell and Liam Guerry both of SC; brother Ronald (Freda) Bourne of Amherst, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 4, 2019