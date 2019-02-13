Frances R. Mayer



Richmond - Frances R. Mayer 97 of Richmond passed away January 18, 2019 at the Springs of Richmond after a short illness. She was born December 15, 1921 in Richmond to Herbert and Henrietta Tegeder Mayer and lived here all of her life.



Frances was a Morton High School graduate class of 1939 and an Earlham College graduate of 1943.



She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.



She worked for the Richmond Baking Company as a private secretary for Mr. Eugene Quigg.



She is survived by her three sisters Pat Mayer of Richmond, Martha Yount of Indianapolis, Clare Dant of Chattanooga, TN., several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother Herbert Mayer of Elk Rapids, MI.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family; burial will be in St. Mary's cemetery.