Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN
Frandral Deon Wright Obituary
Frandral Deon Wright

Anderson, IN - Mr. Frandral Deon Wright entered his earthly life on March 18, 1969 in Richmond, IN, to Hubert W. Wright, Sr. & Janet E. (Jerrell) Wright. He entered home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord & Savior in 2010 at Restoration Fellowship Ministries (RES) in Anderson, IN. He loved his family & friends.

On Friday, April 5, 2019 there will be a Homegoing Celebration for Frandral, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. His services will begin at 12:00 p.m. This will take place at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 3, 2019
