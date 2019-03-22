Deacon Frank Anthony Roberts



Richmond, IN - Deacon Frank Anthony Roberts 79 of Richmond died unexpectedly March 19, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born December 17, 1939 in Richmond to Harold and Hilda Haager Roberts and lived here all his life. Deacon Roberts formerly worked for Second National Bank (U.S. Bank) and retired as a Vice President at First Bank Richmond, and was an Army veteran.



Frank was ordained as a Deacon June 23, 2012, and was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. He was a graduate of the Earlham Institute of Executive Growth and attended the banking schools of Oklahoma University and University of Virginia.



In addition to his community service, Frank was a member of the Knights of St. John. He and his wife enjoyed Square Dancing for 36 years, while he called taught square dancing for 15 years. They also camped for 12 years, and Frank liked to make Rosaries, that he learned as a student at St. Meinrad Seminary.



Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Joyce, one half-brother Larry Bergfield, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his step father Lawrence Bergfield, one half-sister Carolyn Bergfield, and one half-brother Gary Bergfield.



Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Monday March 25, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church with The Most Reverend Charles C. Thompson officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery, with military rites. Reception of the body will be 2:30 P.M. at St. Andrew's Church Sunday March 24, 2019. Friends may call 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday March 24, 2019 at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish 240 South 6th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary