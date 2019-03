Frank Blue



Fountain City, Ind. - Frank Blue, age 81, of Fountain City, Indiana, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at his home.



Born March 31, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to William E. and Myrl Eadler Blue, Frank was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a 1956 graduate of Fountain City High School. Frank served as a Staff Sgt. in the Indiana National Guard for four years. He worked as a millwright and welder at Natco and Belden. Frank formerly attended Fountain City Wesleyan Church and was a former member of First Baptist Church in New Paris, Ohio. He was a member of Fellowship Lodge No. 106, F. & A.M. in New Paris.



Survivors include his daughters, Kim (Jim) London of Yuma, Arizona, and Diana (Mark) Kmiec of Hardwick, Massachusetts; sons, Steven (Jean) Blue of Fountain City and William (Rebecca) Blue of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Jason Blue, Laura Driver, Heather Blue, James London, Kristina London, Lilly Blue, Nick Kmiec, and Rachel Kmiec; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Doan and Jeannine Schlosser, both of New Paris; sister-in-law, Donna Blue of Centerville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Karen Glunt Blue, who died January 10, 2010; granddaughter, Maggie Blue; parents; three sisters; and four brothers.



Visitation for Frank Blue will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. A private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: / Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.



