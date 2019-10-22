Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Frank Douglas James Obituary
Frank Douglas James

Richmond, IN - Frank Douglas James, age 40, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on October 19, 2019. He was born April 21, 1979, to Roy and Pamela James in Richmond, Indiana.

Frank had lived in Wayne County all of his life. He loved to fish and spend time with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother: Pamela James; his sister: Marlena James (Larry Brewer); his twin brother: Ullie James (Bonnie Releford); one niece: Melinda Brewer; five nephews: Anthony Brewer, Michael Brewer, Cy James, Trevor James and Trenton James; grandfather: Frank Fonscea; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his girlfriend: Angela Chagddes and her children: James, Jesse and Casey; and a granddaughter: Jay'Vianna.

Frank is preceded in death by his father: Roy James; maternal grandmother: Barbara Fonscea; paternal grandparents: Ullie and Lucy James; maternal great grandparents: Jobie and Vesta Day; paternal great grandparents; and aunts; uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 4:00 PM, at Community Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Carlos King officiating. Family and friends may visit Sunday at the funeral home from 3:00 until 4:00. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
