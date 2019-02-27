Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Rural Friends Meeting
510 East County Road 400 South
Winchester , IN
Lynn, Indiana - Frank Levi Slick 88 of Lynn died February 23, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Winchester. He was born August 7, 1930 in Wayne County to James Henry and Oleta Gaddis Slick and had lived in Randolph County most of his life. He retired from Anchor Glass and was an Army veteran.

Survivors include two children Deloris (Ron) Byrd of Lynn and Ray (Debra) Slick of Winchester, seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. His wife Evelyn died January 7, 2012, one great grandchild and his parents are also deceased.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Rural Friends Meeting 510 East County Road 400 South Winchester with Ray Slick officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 27, 2019
