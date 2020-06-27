Frank Towns

Frank TownsRichmond - Frank A. Towns, age 73 of Richmond, Indiana peacefully went home to be with the Lord on June 24th. He served our country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. Frank enjoyed family, making us laugh and telling a new joke every time he saw you. He was proud of his children and every chance he had he would tell others about them. He leaves as a proud dad and an honorable man. Frank leaves behind his wife Vickie of Richmond; sons Jamie (Meggan) of Middletown, Delaware, Doug of Centerville, Indiana and Craig (Heather) of Richmond, Indiana; sister Kathleen (Dennis) Craig of Mooresville, Indiana; grandchildren Hollie, Christian, Ravyn and Case and numerous extended family members. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Thank you, Lord, for giving us time with such an amazing man.Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville. Friends and family may call on Tuesday (June 30, 2020) from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.