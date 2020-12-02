Franklin Bridenhager
Richmond - Franklin Bridenhager went to his heavenly home on November 23, 2020.
He was born January 1, 1933 to George and Pauline (Siebenthal) Bridenhager, in Liberty, Indiana. He attended Liberty schools, graduating from High School in 1950. In 1954, Frank graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Latin. He served in the United States Army from 1954 until 1956, honorably discharged as a first lieutenant. He made use of the G.I. Bill, graduating from the University of Arizona, College of Law. He became Prosecuting Attorney in Union and Franklin Counties from 1963 thru 1970. In addition, he served as the town attorney for Liberty and College Corner for thirty years. Frank practiced law in Liberty independently and with various partners from 1970 until 2003. Frank was a lifelong member of the Masons and a member of the Lutheran Church.
On December 20, 1969, Frank married Marietta Senefeld in Brookville, Indiana. Upon retirement, Frank and Marietta relocated to the Masonic Home in Franklin, Indiana. They moved to Arbor Trace in Richmond, Indiana in 2016.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Dr. Charles Bridenhager.
In addition to Marietta, Frank is survived by his sister-in-law: Lillian Bridenhager. At the request of the family, private services will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridenhager Memorial Scholarship Fund, Union County Foundation, 404 Eaton Street Liberty, Indiana 47353, in Frank's honor. Showalter Blackwell Long has been entrusted with arrangements. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
.