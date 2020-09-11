Franklin D. "Hoobie" Owens
Richmond - Franklin D. "Hoobie" Owens 87 of Richmond passed away September 9, 2020 after a short illness. He was born December 26, 1932 in Johnetta, Kentucky to Thomas and Louie Himes Owens and lived here most of his life. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was the owner of Owens Brothers Contractors.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Emma Jane Owens of Richmond, four grandchildren Amber Jane Smith of Richmond, Samantha Ginine Owens of Indianapolis, Shane Anthony Alexander of Richmond, Zachary Vincent Owens of Indianapolis, one great grandson Xander James Alexander, several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:00 PM Sunday September 13, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home; private burial will take place at a later date. Due to the current pandemic, the family would like to respectfully request that only close family and friends come to funeral services prepared to wear their masks and to practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
