Franklin P. Alter
Richmond - Franklin P. Alter, age 74, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
Born September 6, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to Harry A. and Katherine Albin Alter, Frank lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Richmond High School and attended IU East. Frank served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Alcoa/Silgan in 2011, where he worked for over 40 years. In 2015, Frank and his family became the owners of Legends Southside Bar. He enjoyed spending time on his farm and with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Suzanne Roberts Alter; children, Jon (Mark Killingbeck) Alter of Texas, Kristen (Tim) Cole of Richmond, and Brian (Amber) Alter of Washington; grandchildren, Travis (Kirstin) Wolfe of Kentucky, Jesi Cole of Richmond, and Broc (Ashley) Cole of Centerville, Indiana; siblings, Diane (David) Porfidio of Florida, Katy (Andy) Kneier of California, and Skip (Debbie) Alter of Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his Legends family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Alter.
Private burial for Franklin P. Alter will be in Earlham Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.