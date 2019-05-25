|
|
Franzie D. Johnson Works
Indianapolis, IN - Franzie D. Johnson Works age 50, passed away at Community Hospital East on May 11, 2019. She was born January 21, 1969, to Betty L. Washington and Joe F. Johnson in Richmond, Indiana.
Franzie was a resident of Indianapolis, but had attended Richmond Community Schools. She was employed by Walmart Corporation and was also a CNA with the State of Indiana. She was a member of Holy Kingdom Remnant Ministries in Indianapolis. Franzie loved to crochet and cook.
She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters: Davianna R. Johnson of Killeen, TX, and Domonique D. Frazier of Dallas, TX; step-son: Richard Works Jr. of Midlothian, TX; grandson: Anthony J. Martin Jr. of Killeen, TX; two sisters: Felicia R. Moore of Indianapolis, and Patrottie D. Johnson of Richmond; three brothers: Zerrakon K. (Patricia) Washington of Michigan City, IN, Billie J. (Karma) Johnson of Centerville, IN and Solomon M. Johnson of Richmond, IN.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to express special thanks to the Indiana Donor Network.
The family will host a Celebration of Franzie's Life at Quaker Hill Meeting Center, 10 Quaker Hill Drive, Richmond, Indiana, on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 25 to May 26, 2019