Fred C. Dilling
Hagerstown - Frederick C. Dilling, 86, of Hagerstown, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at The Waters of New Castle, where he had recently resided. Fred was born in Wayne County on June 21, 1932 to Ivan W. and Gladys (Chamberlain) Dilling and was a life long resident of the Hagerstown area. He served with the US Army, was a member of Chicago Corner Christian Church, and a member of Gideons International. He was a retired employee of Perfect Circle/Dana Corp. and was a life long farmer. Survivors include his wife, Lucille Stout Dilling; three sons, Ben Dilling (Teresa), Tony Dilling (Cynthia) and Wally Dilling (Lucy); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and several step children and step grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Dilling, and a sister, Vera Smith. Services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, at Chicago Corner Christian Church. Pastor Roger Hendricks will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. Visittion will be 5 to 7 PM of Tuesday and after 9:30 AM Wednesday, also at Chicago Corner Christian Church.
Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to Chicago Corner Christian Church or Gideons International. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019