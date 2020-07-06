1/1
Fred Gabbard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Gabbard

Richmond - Fred William Gabbard, age 72 of Richmond passed away March 12, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on November 4, 1947 to Roy and Vergie Eilar Gabbard.

He is survived by sisters Connie Christie of Charlotte, NC and Jennie Gausmann of Blue Ash, OH; brother Sam Gabbard of Tampa, FL; one niece, three nephews and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Christian Church. Pastors Cindy Ploughe and Malcolm Greene will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to Vergie's Secret Garden and mailed to Jennie Gausmann at 6434 Donjoy Dr. Blue Ash, OH 45242.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved