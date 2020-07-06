Fred Gabbard

Fred GabbardRichmond - Fred William Gabbard, age 72 of Richmond passed away March 12, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on November 4, 1947 to Roy and Vergie Eilar Gabbard.He is survived by sisters Connie Christie of Charlotte, NC and Jennie Gausmann of Blue Ash, OH; brother Sam Gabbard of Tampa, FL; one niece, three nephews and several cousins.A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Christian Church. Pastors Cindy Ploughe and Malcolm Greene will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to Vergie's Secret Garden and mailed to Jennie Gausmann at 6434 Donjoy Dr. Blue Ash, OH 45242.