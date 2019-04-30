Services
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
404 West Main Street
Centerville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
404 West Main Street
Centerville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Hauptstueck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Fred Hauptstueck


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Fred Hauptstueck Obituary
Rev. Fred Hauptstueck

Centerville, Ind. - Rev. Fred Hauptstueck, age 84, of Centerville, Indiana, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Arbor Trace Exceptional Senior Living.

Born February 7, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to Carl and Lottie A. Knopp Hauptstueck, Fred moved to Centerville in 1970. He retired as an ordained Priest of the New Apostolic Church in Centerville. Fred enjoyed working as a real estate agent, home builder, and painter and being the owner of the Richmond Paint store.

Survivors include his children, John (Vicky) Hauptstueck of West Palm Beach, Florida, Jim (Sue) Hauptstueck of Evansville, Indiana, Jeff (Kristi) Hauptstueck of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kimberly (Mark) Gossett of Centerville, Jerry (Cathy) Hauptstueck of Prosper, Texas, Scott Hauptstueck of Centerville, Fred (Stacey) Hauptstueck Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Joseph Hauptstueck of Centerville; grandchildren, Ryan Hauptstueck, Heather (Jonathan) Cameron, Cynthia (Travis) Clark, Jacob and Josh Gossett, and Justin, Maria, Sam, Charlie, and Maggie Hauptstueck; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Greyson Cameron and Sawyer Clark; sister, Charlene (Kerry) Wynne of Bellbrook, Ohio; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hauptstueck of Dayton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Carol Ann Collins Hauptstueck, who died April 10, 2015; mother, Lottie Knopp Sparks; father; and brother, Lothar Hauptstueck.

Visitation for Rev. Fred Hauptstueck will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at New Apostolic Church, 404 West Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at New Apostolic Church with Rev. Dean Jauss officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mills Funeral Home
Download Now