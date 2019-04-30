Rev. Fred Hauptstueck



Centerville, Ind. - Rev. Fred Hauptstueck, age 84, of Centerville, Indiana, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Arbor Trace Exceptional Senior Living.



Born February 7, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to Carl and Lottie A. Knopp Hauptstueck, Fred moved to Centerville in 1970. He retired as an ordained Priest of the New Apostolic Church in Centerville. Fred enjoyed working as a real estate agent, home builder, and painter and being the owner of the Richmond Paint store.



Survivors include his children, John (Vicky) Hauptstueck of West Palm Beach, Florida, Jim (Sue) Hauptstueck of Evansville, Indiana, Jeff (Kristi) Hauptstueck of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kimberly (Mark) Gossett of Centerville, Jerry (Cathy) Hauptstueck of Prosper, Texas, Scott Hauptstueck of Centerville, Fred (Stacey) Hauptstueck Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Joseph Hauptstueck of Centerville; grandchildren, Ryan Hauptstueck, Heather (Jonathan) Cameron, Cynthia (Travis) Clark, Jacob and Josh Gossett, and Justin, Maria, Sam, Charlie, and Maggie Hauptstueck; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Greyson Cameron and Sawyer Clark; sister, Charlene (Kerry) Wynne of Bellbrook, Ohio; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hauptstueck of Dayton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ.



He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Carol Ann Collins Hauptstueck, who died April 10, 2015; mother, Lottie Knopp Sparks; father; and brother, Lothar Hauptstueck.



Visitation for Rev. Fred Hauptstueck will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at New Apostolic Church, 404 West Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at New Apostolic Church with Rev. Dean Jauss officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to a .



Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.