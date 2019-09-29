|
Fred Mohler
Williamsburg - Fred Mohler, 66, of Orlando, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019.
He was born on April 15, 1953 in Richmond, Indiana. He moved to Orlando after retiring from truck driving in 2015.
Fred leaves behind his wife, Linda Mohler; his mother, Eileen Terhaar; his son, Freddie Mohler; his daughters, Christie and Stacy Mohler; several grandchildren and one great-grandson. He also leaves his sisters, Pam (John) Bockhofer, Kathy (Tim) Snyder, Jodi (Richard) Hawkins; his brothers, Junior (Kim) Terhaar, Johnny (Jamie) Terhaar, Jerry (Rose) Mohler, Steve (Beth) Mohler; step-daughter, Dodi (Geoff) Seiver; stepsons, Russell (Toni) Streelman, Ron (Julie) Seiver, Billy (Susie) Seiver, Ricky (Shelly) Seiver and many close friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Terhaar; step-dad, John Terhaar, Sr.; brother, Jim Mohler; and sister, Geraldine Kaucher.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held from 1-3 pm on Sunday, October 6, at the Fountain City Lions Club Den, 600 West Main Street, Fountain City.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019