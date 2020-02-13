|
|
Fred Morgan
Centerville - Mr. Frederic A. Morgan, 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 11 at Reid Health.
He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 14, 1948 to Frederic Julian "Fritz" and Marion Neuman Morgan. Fred was a 1965 graduate of Richmond High School and earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Indiana University.
Fred married the former Kathy Jo Freeman on June 23, 1967. They were blessed with two children and 17 years together before her death on December 24, 1984. He began a long career in the office supply and office machine business when he purchased Bartel & Rohe in downtown Richmond, operating as Morgan Office Supply and later as Morgan Business Equipment.
Fred was an active member of the Richmond community. He was Past Chairman of the Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce and was a former board member and benefactor of The Nettle Creek Players and Richmond Civic Theatre. He was fraternally active as a member of Richmond Lodge #196, F&AM as well as Tarum Shrine, where he was a Past President, Past Treasurer and a Jester. He was also active on the Transportation Committee and logged many miles transporting children and their families. Fred was also honored as a Kentucky Colonel and was a longtime IU Basketball fan.
Fred was a lover of dogs and spoiled many canine companions over the years.
Fred will be missed by his son, Fred Morgan and his wife, Sue; daughters, JJ Epperson & her husband, Skyler; Chrissy Bahnweg & her husband, Steve; seven grandchildren, who he loved, David Brewington & his wife, Brittany Love, Elizabeth Brewington, Kaitlin Morgan, Madison Gilliland & her husband, Cade; Cross Epperson, Ainsley Epperson River Epperson, Finnley Bahnweg and Cashton Bahnweg; sisters, Merchon Rogel and Melissa Grant and nieces & nephews.
Fred will be laid to rest next to Kathy in Earlham Cemetery. A celebration of Fred's life is planned for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Tarum Shrine Club, 3988 State Road 227 south of Richmond.
In honor of Fred's fraternal commitment, his family requests that in lieu of flowers his friends make a contribution to , ATTN: Donations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 13 to Mar. 4, 2020