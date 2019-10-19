|
Fred R. Daniel Sr.
Richmond - Fred R Daniel Sr. 96 of Richmond died October 17, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born June 28, 1923 in Monticello, Kentucky to Marshall and Lula Belle Raines Daniel and lived here most of his life. He formerly worked at AVCO and was an Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of the Lutheran Church, the I.B.E.W. and Post 1108.
Survivors include his two children Fred (Jill) Daniel of New Castle, and Cindi (Kenneth) Doolittle of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. His wife Mary Francis Daniel died May 12, 2011.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday October 24, 2019 at Goshen Cemetery. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideor.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019