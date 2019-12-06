|
Freda Lee Hamilton
Richmond, IN - Freda Lee Hamilton, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on November 30, 2019. She was born April 3, 1946, to Golden and Lilly Swafford in Manchester, Kentucky.
Freda had lived in Wayne County many years. She enjoyed playing on the computer and the company of her Pomeranian dog, Christmas. She was a caretaker for Charles Arnold for over 20 years. She strongly believed in the Lord and read her Bible daily. She enjoyed talking daily on the phone with her daughter. She loved her family, children and grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, daughter: Ada Gregory (Mark Barnett); two sons: William James Gregory Sr. and Dewey Gregory (Jennifer Ezell); nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; six sisters: Minda (Dewey) Lakes, Lucy Carlin, Ruby Swafford, Jeanine Swafford, Judy (Pat) Gentilcore and Charlotte Anders; and three brothers: Steve Swafford, Everette (Denise) Swafford and Tom (Jessie) Swafford.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two siblings, Carl Swafford and Oddie Swafford.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Goshen Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019