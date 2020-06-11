Frederick Abernathy
1956 - 2020
Frederick Abernathy

Liberty - Frederick "Fred" C. Abernathy, 63, of Liberty, passed away on May 19, 2020 while a patient at Reid health in Richmond, IN. Fred was born on August 7, 1956 in Connersville, IN and is the son of the late Mervin and Evelyn (Eschelman) Abernathy. On June 6, 1976, he married Susie Gross. They shared nearly 44 years of marriage together.

Fred had been a truck driver for many years. He had drove for several companies working for Primex Plastics for the past 22 years. When he wasn't driving, he enjoyed working on his trucks and motorcycles. He also liked drag racing and enjoyed watching NHRA races. His dogs were also very special to him.

Along with his wife, Susie, Fred will be greatly missed by his daughter, Mandy Abernathy and wife, Lisa Jobe; three step-grandchildren - A.J. Jobe, Hannah Jobe, and Kristin "Crash" Jobe; four great step-grandchildren - Gaven Jobe, Ian Jobe, Evan Harrison, and Jase Harrison; his honorary father and mother - Don and Pat Scherer; and honorary brother - Ron "Tank" Scherer.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a half-brother, Allen Houston and his wife, Ellie.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Urban Winkler Funeral Home - Connersville
513 W 8th Street
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-1761
