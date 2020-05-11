Services
Hagerstown - Frederick E. Hodson, 78, of Hagerstown, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital. He was born in New Castle on February 20, 1942 to Tom and Mary (Werking) Hodson and was a life long resident of the Hagerstown area. He was a former employee of Perfect Circle / Dana Corp and retired from Visteon in Connersville. Fred was a member of 19th Indiana Volunteer Infantry, NSSA; was active with Hagerstown Little League for many years; was active with Boy Scouts; served as archery coach at Community Christian Church in Connersville and, for 25 years, filmed Hagerstown High School football games, which led to his induction into the Nettle Creek Athletic Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Rawlings) Hodson; 2 sons, Chad Hodson (Sandra) and Craig Hodson; 2 grandchildren, Lauren and Emily and a sister, Mary Ellen Stringfellow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Robert Hodson and David Hodson. Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Pastor Rick Alvey will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hagerstown High School football, 700 Baker Rd, Hagerstown, IN 47346 or Congregational Christian Church, 201 S. Washington St., Hagerstown, IN 47346. You are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories with the family at www.culbersonfh.com, where a video recording of the service will be available.
- ADVERTISEMENT -