Frederick Gorman
1937 - 2020
Connersville - Frederick H. Gorman, Sr. 83, Knightstown, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born June 20, 1937 in Raysville, a son of the late James S. and Maggie (Van Ostram) Gorman.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War, and was stationed in Korea for over 11 months. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Laborers Union #120. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, planting trees, flea markets, antiquing, and driving the back roads with no destination. A lover of all animals, he enjoyed trading and attending the livestock auctions at the Knightstown Sale Barn.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his shadow, Liz Mitchem and her children, Gabe, Levi, Dixin, and Wyatt, all of Bentonville; his children, Yvonne Mead of Greenfield, Tina Miller of Louisiana, Frederick H. Gorman Jr. (Cindy Meadows) of Carthage, and Tammy Gorman of New Castle; grandchildren, Misty, Michael, Megan, Daniel, Chandi, Maria, James-Cody, and Jodi; several great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Chapman of Titusville, FL; several special friends, including, Rex Wright, Mike Gregory, Jim Clines, John Porter, and John and Mary Gossett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Gorman; sisters, Carolyn Dennis, Geneva Dye, Mary Edmonds, Joyce Tompkins, Irene Ernestes, and Janet Gorman; brothers, James S. Gorman Jr. and Arnold Gorman; and a grandson, Nehemiah Miller.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7 p.m., officiated by Rex Wright. Services will begin with military rites being conducted by a contingent from the U.S. Army and the Knightstown American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Knightstown Sale Barn, 6680 U.S. 40, Knightstown, IN, 46148, for memory benches in Fred's memory. You may share a condolence or memory of Fred at www.hinsey-brown.com.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
