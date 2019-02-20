|
Frederick L. "Bo" Moores
Richmond - Frederick L. "Bo" Moores Jr 66 of Richmond passed away February 16, 2019 at Rosebud Village after a long illness. He was born February 4, 1953 in Richmond to Fredrick L. Sr. and Betty Fields Moores; he lived in Anaheim, California and Peru, Indiana before moving back to Richmond.
He is survived by his two children Josh (Amber) Moores, Beverly Moores both of Peru, two grandchildren Dylan Moores, Arian Ray, one sister Dianna (Jim) McDaniel of Richmond, one brother Tim (Deb) Moores of Greens Fork, several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be 1:00PM Thursday February 21, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home; Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 100PM Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 20, 2019