|
|
Frederick Lee Boggs
Richmond - Frederick Lee Boggs, age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born July 25, 1958, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Russell L. and Wanda Embry Boggs, Fred lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1978 graduate of Richmond High School. Fred was a welder and worked at Parker Hannifin Corporation Tube in Eaton, Ohio. He was a longtime member of the congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Richmond. Fred was known for his faith in Jehovah God, his kindness, and his giving. He enjoyed talking about and teaching the Bible to others. Fred was kind to everyone he came in contact with and always tried to see the good in everyone. He also enjoyed playing and watching bowling. Fred loved watching the Pacers and the Colts and making his famous chili. His favorite meal was MCL's beef Manhattan. He liked hanging out with his aunt, Marva Embry; father, Felton Underwood; and many extended family members and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Wanda and Felton Underwood of Richmond; sisters, Zanetta Stephens of Connersville, Indiana, Norma (Jim) Herbolt of Richmond, Rita Boggs of Dayton, Ohio, and Darlene Boggs, Teresa Underwood, Tonia Underwood, and Gail Underwood, all of Richmond; brother, Eugene Underwood of Richmond; niece, Tina (Jordy) Burdette; nephews, Chaun Boggs and Jacob Church; great-nieces, Taylor Kinnison and Gabby Burdette; cousins; and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his birth father, Russell L. Boggs and nephews, James L. Herbolt II and Xavier Underwood.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Frederick Lee Boggs will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 8 to May 10, 2020