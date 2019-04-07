Frederick W. "Fred" Schmitz



Richmond - Frederick W. "Fred" Schmitz, age 77, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home.



Born November 17, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to William Arthur and Vera Elizabeth Sutphin Schmitz, Fred was a 1960 graduate of Warren Central High School and attended Franklin College, where he was a member of the Franklin College Chapter of Kappa Delta Rho. Fred served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He worked as an IT systems analyst. Fred was a member of First Baptist Church in Indianapolis and attended First Baptist Church in Richmond.



Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Deborah Lynn Williams Schmitz; daughters, Shelley (Ben) Luster of McCordsville, Indiana, and Marista Schmitz of Centerville, Indiana; son, Mike (Kristie) Schmitz of Shelbyville, Indiana; grandchildren, Sean, Jesse, and Cara Luster, Brandon, Eddie, and Colin Schmitz, Jacob (Andrea) Schmitz, and Libby Schmitz; great-granddaughters, Harper and Mariana Josephine Schmitz; sister, Vera Thompson of Indianapolis; brother, John Schmitz of Indianapolis; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for Frederick W. "Fred" Schmitz will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1601 South A Street, Richmond, with Mike Nottingham officiating. Burial will be in Bryan Cemetery in Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center, P.O. Box 1386, Richmond, IN 47375.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center, P.O. Box 1386, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.