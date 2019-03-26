|
|
Fredrick Hunt
Milton - Fredrick D. Hunt, 66, of Milton, IN passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Reid Hospital.
He was born on July 29, 1952 in New Castle, IN to Duane and Joan Ledbetter Hunt and had lived most of his life in the Wayne County area.
He retired in 2001 after thirty years at Visteon in Connersville. Fred was an avid bowler, hunter, fisherman and loved to mushroom hunt. He dearly loved spending time with his family.
Survivors are a son Jason Hunt and daughter Lisa Jasso; sister Kena Jo (Jeff) Dubois; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Angela Hunt, daughter Yvonne Hunt and brother Jeff Hunt.
Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with Pastor Mal Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Westside Cemetery in Milton, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 26, 2019