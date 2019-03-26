Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick Hunt


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fredrick Hunt Obituary
Fredrick Hunt

Milton - Fredrick D. Hunt, 66, of Milton, IN passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Reid Hospital.

He was born on July 29, 1952 in New Castle, IN to Duane and Joan Ledbetter Hunt and had lived most of his life in the Wayne County area.

He retired in 2001 after thirty years at Visteon in Connersville. Fred was an avid bowler, hunter, fisherman and loved to mushroom hunt. He dearly loved spending time with his family.

Survivors are a son Jason Hunt and daughter Lisa Jasso; sister Kena Jo (Jeff) Dubois; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Angela Hunt, daughter Yvonne Hunt and brother Jeff Hunt.

Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with Pastor Mal Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Westside Cemetery in Milton, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now