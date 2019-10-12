|
Freida Jeannette McCord Bates
Centerville - Freida Jeannette McCord Bates, age 80, of Centerville, Indiana, a beloved mother and grandmother, peacefully went home to be with her Lord Jesus and other family members and friends Friday, October 11, 2019, at her home.
Freida passed away from this life to her eternal life surrounded by her children and grandchildren, both physically and spiritually, at her home in Centerville.
Born August 23, 1939, on a small farm southwest of Economy, Indiana, as the 8th of 12 children to Charles E. and Mary Catherine Myers McCord, Freida was a life-long resident of the area. She was a member of the Galilean Baptist Church. Freida was a graduate of Economy High School and then finished her education at Ivy Tech. She worked many jobs in her life to support her children and granddaughter. Freida worked as a waitress at the Coffee Pot and Jody's Restaraunt, and then worked at Philco-Ford in the cafeteria, which led to becoming a solderer on the refrigeration line. The factory work became a door- to-door experience because of layoffs. She later worked at Pinehurst Nursing Home and then Alcoa in Port Lavaca, Texas, where she retired. Freida enjoyed taking care of her animal children, Lucky and TT Bird. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Freida would bake pies and the meat dishes for family gatherings. Her favorite pastime besides reading God's Word was playing Yahtzee with her daughters.
Survivors to cherish her memory include her daughters, Diana (Ralph) Bays and Lilah (Daryll "Buster") Webb; sons, Gary Covalt and Brian (Jessica) Covalt; eleven grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Marcella) McCord; sisters, Joan Hicks, Jane Moiser, and Judy McCord; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian O. Bates; son, Monty Allen Covalt; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; parents; brothers, Ralph McCord and Harold "Bud" McCord; and sisters, Martha Jean Mullins, Eleanor Sue Harvey, Clara L. Pierce, Mary Catherine Feustel, and Carolyn Swoveland.
Visitation for Freida Jeannette McCord Bates will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Galilean Baptist Church, 204 South Morton Avenue, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Galilean Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Cross officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019