1/1
Frieda W. Brandenburg
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frieda W. Brandenburg

Richmond - Frieda W. Brandenburg, age 99, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.

Born June 10, 1921, at home outside of Milton, Indiana, to Herman B. and Naomi Bertsch Wolford, Frieda was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She was a 1939 graduate of Boston High School in Indiana. Frieda retired from the Social Security Administration in 1980, where she served as a claims representative for 33 years. Frieda was a member of Central United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

Survivors include her niece, Cynthia (Douglas) Hazelbaker; nephews, James (Sue) Benner and Gerald (Beth) Wolford; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-niece; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wilma Benner; and brother, Herman Wolford.

The family would like to thank the staff of Friends Fellowship Community for the loving care they gave to Freida for over 20 years.

Graveside service for Frieda W. Brandenburg will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Elkhorn Cemetery, 5362 Esteb Road, Richmond, with Rev. Jen Huff officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Elkhorn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved