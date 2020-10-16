Frieda W. Brandenburg
Richmond - Frieda W. Brandenburg, age 99, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born June 10, 1921, at home outside of Milton, Indiana, to Herman B. and Naomi Bertsch Wolford, Frieda was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She was a 1939 graduate of Boston High School in Indiana. Frieda retired from the Social Security Administration in 1980, where she served as a claims representative for 33 years. Frieda was a member of Central United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Survivors include her niece, Cynthia (Douglas) Hazelbaker; nephews, James (Sue) Benner and Gerald (Beth) Wolford; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-niece; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wilma Benner; and brother, Herman Wolford.
The family would like to thank the staff of Friends Fellowship Community for the loving care they gave to Freida for over 20 years.
Graveside service for Frieda W. Brandenburg will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Elkhorn Cemetery, 5362 Esteb Road, Richmond, with Rev. Jen Huff officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.