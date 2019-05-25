|
|
Furman Hawkins
Cambridge City - Dr. Furman Everette Hawkins, Jr. passed away Thursday morning, April 23, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville, IN. Born in Gaffney, SC on April 11, 1952, son of Furman E. Hawkins Sr. and Sarah B (Champion) Hawkins, he grew up in Ware Shoals, SC where he was voted the best AA Linebacker in the state his senior year, 1969-70. He received his undergraduate education from Emory University in Atlanta, GA with a BA in Art History. He earned his MD degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and trained as a general surgeon in the LSU program out of New Orleans, LA with specialized training at the Brooke Army Medical Center Burn Unit in San Antonio, TX. He practiced medicine until his early-onset Alzheimer diagnosis in 2011 then he retired to Cambridge City, IN to be near family.
Hawk loved to travel and has visited more than 15 countries. He loved books; fishing, flower gardening, and he was a skilled photographer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Jeanne (Swim), niece Lisa Shaw (Aaron), sisters-in-law Jennifer Swim, Julissa Swim, Jevon Frame, brothers-in-law Jeffrey Swim (Yvonne), Jerome Swim (Ginger), Jamie Swim (Anna), and John Swim as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a great-great nephew. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Chaco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shirley Rambo, his brothers-in-law Cotton Rambo and Joel Swim.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 25th, 2019 at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown. Father John Hall of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church will officiate. Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of the Hunley, 1250 Supply Street, North Charleston, SC 29405, (843)743-4865, [email protected]
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 25, 2019