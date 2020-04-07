|
Gail J. Bowman
Hagerstown - Gail Jean (Manifold) Bowman, 80, of Hagerstown, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis. She was born August 22, 1939 to Wilbur and Nancy (Barlow) Manifold of New Lisbon. She married Dan Bowman April 18, 1959 who preceded her in death in 2018.
Gail was a graduate of New Lisbon High School Class of 1957 and McConnell's Airline School of Minneapolis. She was a cake decorator and caterer for over 45 years, co-owner of Danagail Farms, clerical staff for the State of Indiana, and worked at Olympian Candies. Gail was a lifelong resident of Hagerstown where she was actively involved as a member of Young Farmers for 56 years, White Branch church of the Brethren, Henry County 4-H leader, Wilbur Wright Birthplace volunteer, and Young Modern Homemakers of Mooreland.
Gail was a very creative individual which she demonstrated through baking, gardening, sewing, ceramics, dancing, and music. She was a state champion baker, named Indiana Young Farmer Wife, danced with Cornfield Cloggers, and played the vibraharp in the band Rhythmaires. Gail's greatest enjoyment came from spending time together with all of her family.
Gail's loved ones include her children, Scott (Julie) Bowman, Kim (Lawrence) Mitchell, Trent (Jennifer) Bowman, Bennie (Martha) Bowman; grandchildren, Brittany (Jacob) Black, Jordyn (Bryce) Hoffman, Nathan (Dawn) Mitchell, Daniel (Samantha) Mitchell, Lucas (Nellie) Mitchell, Cheyanne and Zack Bowman, Travis Bowman, Chris Bowman, Janie (James Wang) Hall, and Spence Hall; great grandchildren, Ashlind (Joseph) Bray, Miles and Mena Mitchell, Owen, Wyatt, Cole, Bella, Leo, and Willow Mitchell, Braxton Bowman, and Clara Hall-Wang; great-great grandchild David Bray; brother Guy Roger (Barbie) Manifold; brother and sister in-law Bill (Melody) Bowman and Karen Fisher along with several nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother in-law Paul Fisher.
A private family viewing and service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Burial will follow in Brick Cemetery in Hagerstown. A celebration of Gail's life will be held in the coming months for friends and family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Please express condolences, share a memory of Gail, or send a Hugs from Home available at www.hinsey-brown.com.
You may view the live stream of Gail's service or view it later at http://www.hinsey-brown.com/obituaries/permalink/9458777/LTWebcast.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020