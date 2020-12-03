Gail Y. Othersen
Eaton, OH - Gail Y. Othersen, age 86, of Eaton, OH passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, IN. She was born September 27, 1934 in Eaton to the late Robert S. and Ruby P. (Hughes) Landis. Gail was a member of the Red Hat Society. She retired from the Baxter Company in Eaton after many years of employment. She loved all animals and had many canine companions throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald A. Othersen; brothers Kendrick Landis and Willard Landis; daughter-in-law Linda Othersen; and son-in-law Dwaine Shinn. She is survived by her sons Jerry Othersen, Vance (Jerri) Othersen and Jim (Terri) Othersen all of Eaton; daughter Connie Shinn of Eaton; grandchildren: Billy, Jimmy, Merle, Brandie, Kyle, Christine, Joel, Danny, Drew and Nick; numerous great grandchildren; sister Myrna Myers of Eaton; brother Teddy (Susie) Landis of Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the First Southern Baptist Church 35 N. Liberty St., Camden, OH 45311 or Preble County Humane Society, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com
.