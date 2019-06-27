Garnell Horton



Richmond - Garnell Horton, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home.



Born July 20, 1933, in Richmond, Indiana, to Ellis and Fern DeLay, Garnell was a life-long resident of this community. She was a 1952 graduate of Richmond High School. Garnell retired from Richmond Community Schools in 1998, after serving as a cataloguer of library materials for 20 years. She formerly worked at North American Insurance Company and helped her former husband in their optical business. Garnell volunteered at the local food pantry. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 20 years. Garnell enjoyed the many trips she went on with her daughter, which included California, Las Vegas, Arizona, and her final trip to Rhode Island to visit her grandson's family. Her greatest accomplishment in life was the two, wonderful children God gave her. From this gift came wonderful grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. Garnell considered herself truly blessed, and her greatest joy was when her family was all together, which she thanked her grandchildren for making possible.



Survivors include her son, Michael (Jean) Horton of Kokomo, Indiana; grandchildren, Kelly (Matt) McPhail and Sara (John) Anderson, both of California, Chris (Ashlee) Horton of Kokomo, Shawn (Amber) Green of Bedford, Indiana, and Chad Green of Worthington, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Olivia McPhail, Andrew McPhail, and Stella Anderson, all of California, Adalyn Green and Norah Green of Bedford, Logan Green of Worthington, and Maddox Horton of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Beverley DeLay of Arizona; great-niece, Cheryl Runnels of Richmond, who was always there for Garnell; other nieces and nephews; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her wonderful daughter, Lynn Green, who died too soon in 2016; parents; sisters, Doris Hodgin, Mary Kuhn, and Pat Davis; brother, Ellis DeLay; brothers-in-law, Don Davis and Bob Kuhn; and niece, Mariann Rose.



Visitation for Garnell Horton will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with her grandson, Shawn Green officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 100 North 10th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



