Garrett Lowe (Gary) Ramsey
Richmond, IN - Garrett Lowe (Gary) Ramsey of Richmond Indiana passed away Nov 10th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Patty and sons Scott (Amy) Ramsey and David (Cindy Cox) Ramsey grandchildren Alec and Carter Ramsey step-grandchildren Britley Platfoot Ragen Sizemore Bronson Vogelsong and step great-grandchild Kynlee Power.
Gary was born Sept 16, 1942, in Pine Hill, Ky. the fifth of nine children of his parents Frank Russell Ramsey and Alma Barnes Ramsey. He has 5 living siblings Russell of Clarksville Indiana, Dennis of Hagerstown Indiana, Benjamin of Poinciana Florida, and Jerry of Stanford Kentucky, and Sandra also of Stanford. He is preceded in death by his sisters Sue Deatherage, Verna Henderson, one brother Don Ramsey and his brother in law Gene Murray.
Gary and Patty Murray were married in Richmond Indiana and lived their entire married life in Richmond and spent their winters in Florida for the past 15 years. They enjoyed their many friends and especially outdoor grilling and the pool parties.
He was an Army veteran and served from 1959 to 1963 and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion and Moose lodge in Anna Maria Island, Florida
Gary worked in the union Plumbing and Pipefitting industry for over 40 years before retiring in 2004. He was a past member of Plumber's and Pipefitters Local 697 of Richmond, Local 661 Muncie, and Local 440 of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Gary was a piping superintendent on many construction projects across the United States; on military bases, government facilities, power generation stations, hospitals, as well as many local projects including Richmond hospital, numerous local schools, and the original construction of Indiana University East.
Following his retirement, Gary and Patty spent their winters at Fisherman's Cove in Palmetto Florida where they enjoyed fishing and the many friends from across the nation.
A private service for the family will be held on Friday November.13, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military rites. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.