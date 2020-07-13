1/1
Gary D. Saylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Saylor

Richmond - Gary D. Saylor, age 72, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.

Born April 19, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, to Marvin and Sudie Morris Saylor, Gary was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1966, where he was a star baseball player. Gary worked at Belden and Saylor Brothers Grocery, his family's business. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Gary was passionate about golf and was a member of the Richmond Elks Country Club. He enjoyed coaching baseball for the Centerville Youth League, bowling, and listening to music.

Survivors include his daughters, Shannon (Dan) Morgan of Richmond and Kristen (Larry) Hardesty of Michigan; son, Jason (Sandra) Saylor of Richmond; grandchildren, Dylan Hardesty, Hannah and Hunter Morgan, and Jayden and Josie Saylor; great-grandchildren, Kobe, Marley, and Milena; brother, Randy (Kim) Saylor of Arizona; aunt, Barbara Morris of Kentucky; nephews, Adam and Jacob Saylor of Arizona; cousins, including "sister" Deb Walters, Tim Walters, and Adrienne McWheeney; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl L. Mitton Saylor, who died May 26, 2002; father; and mother, Sudie Kern.

The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Living Center-Golden Rule for the loving care they gave to Gary.

Visitation for Gary D. Saylor will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3469 Hillcrest Road, Richmond, with Pastor Martin Holman officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved