Gary K. Lowmaster
Richmond - Gary K. Lowmaster, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Reid Health.
Gary was born on September 14, 1938, in Chanute, Kansas, to Merle M. and Fern Irene Galbreath Lowmaster. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965. Gary graduated from Southern Colorado University in Pueblo, Colorado, with a bachelor's degree in business management and earned a master's degree in hospital administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He moved to Richmond in 1977. Gary retired from the Richmond State Hospital in 2000, after working as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration for 23 years. He was a former member of Webb Lodge No. 24, F. & A.M. and Indianapolis Valley of Scottish Rite and was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason. Gary enjoyed reading, traveling, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Karen B. (Fred) Smallwood of Richmond and Bradley F. Perry of Greenwood, Indiana; granddaughter, Jessica N. (Raymond) Richardson of New Paris, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Everly A. Richardson; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Barbara A. Kennedy Perry Lowmaster, who died January 9, 2019; first wife, Sandra Jean Smith Lowmaster; and parents.
Memorial visitation for Gary K. Lowmaster will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Hollis officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Private entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with Rev. Scott Bell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond State Hospital Patient Recreation Fund, 498 N.W. 18th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
