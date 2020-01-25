|
Gary Lee Crow
Gary Lee Crow, 77, (August 12, 1942 - January 23, 2020) died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 23rd, following a long fight with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lois Crow, children Karen Regan (husband Chris Regan), David Crow, Lora Moore (husband Dave Moore) and Stephen Crow (wife Angela Crow), two brothers Norman Crow (wife Willoughby Crow) and Ned Crow (wife Anne Crow), a step-sister Judy Wilkerson (Ray Wilkerson), and nine grandchildren Audra Sabo, Nick Sabo, Jack Sulzer, Emilia Crow, Thomas Crow, Madeline Moore, Ava Moore, Peyton Crow and Sadie Crow . He was Christian man, and a longtime member of the Hagerstown First Baptist Church.
Gary graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1960, and obtained a Masters Degree and Principal's License in Education from Ball State University in 1970. Served as an educator for over 37 years in the Muncie, Yorktown, and Eastern Hancock School Corporation as a Teacher, Athletic Director, Vice Principal, and Principal. Beloved by his fellow teachers and students alike.
He was a gifted athlete, placing in the state level competitions in high school in both track and cross country and a member of the Muncie Central Bearcats High School State Championship Cross Country team in 1958. He was a member of the Cross Country and Wrestling teams at Ball State University as well. He also bowled for many years, and was very proud to have bowled two perfect 300 games.
Gary was also a musician, played a variety of stringed instruments, and enjoyed playing with the Chords of Friendship Band. He was a world traveler, and an avid wood carver, with his carvings generously given to many people through the years.
Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved to laugh and spend time with family. He was an avid outdoorsman, and spent many years hiking trails with Lois. He was a great competitor, and enjoyed playing corn hole, euchre, Frisbee golf, horse shoes with family and friends.
There will be visitation for Gary from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St., Muncie, IN 47305. Services will take place Tuesday, January 28 at 11 a.m. at the mortuary, with Pastors Greg Guffey and Mark Shonk Officiating.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020