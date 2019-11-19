Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Richmond - Gary Lee Shaw, age 59 of Richmond passed away Saturday November 16, 2019. He was born in Richmond on January 7, 1960 to James H. Shaw and Barbara Tague Stubeda. He graduated from St. Charles High School in Illinois and had a black belt in martial arts when he was younger. He worked for several years at Primex Plastics in Richmond. Gary enjoyed sci fi movies and he loved animals, he leaves behind his cat Quark and dog Daisy.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Barbara (Walter) Stubeda; daughter Rebecca (Patrick) Shaw; grandchildren Lilly, Cicily, Adalyan and Labella; siblings Carol Bertram and James A. (Glenda) Shaw and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father James H. Shaw and brother-in-law Roger Bertram.

Services for Gary will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. His brother Pastor Jim Shaw will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to Animal Care Alliance (1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
