Services
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Branson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Michael Branson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Michael Branson Obituary
Gary Michael Branson

Yorktown - Gary Michael Branson, 68, of Yorktown, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Waters of Muncie following an extended illness.

Gary was born on March 18, 1951 in Muncie. He was a 1969 graduate of Yorktown High School where he was a catcher for the baseball team, and also played football. Gary attended Ball State University with an English major. Gary worked most of his life in automotive sales. Gary was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Gary is survived by his mother Peggy Sue Armstrong; two children, Eric Branson (wife Carolina) and Adam Branson; six grandchildren, Naomi, Adella, Ezra, Andrew, Isabella, and Nova Branson; sister, Terri Branson-Mills; brother, Greg Branson (wife Dean); nephew, Alex Brammer (wife Heatherly); and niece, Erin Dilts.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Branson; and a nephew, Nick Phillips.

A memorial service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Monday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to Richmond Hope House, PO Box 1828, Richmond, IN 47375.

Share a memory of Gary and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Gary's life with his family and community.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -