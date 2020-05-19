Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:30 PM
Union City Cemetery
Union City - Gary S. Poffenbarger, 85, of Union City, Indiana passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born June 30, 1934 in Union City, Indiana to the late Leland S. & Helen Furby Poffenbarger. He worked for CSX Railroad for 30 yrs. as a signalman; was a member of the Church of Christ in Winchester, IN, he enjoyed fishing, visiting church members, spending time with his family and friends, but most of all delivering R.V.'s with his brother-in-law all over the country.

Gary is survived by his wife of 49 yrs. Wanita (Mock) Poffenbarger; 2 daughters, Amy Poffenbarger-Richmond, IN, Kelly (Jerry) King-Memphis, TN; 2 granddaughters, Amanda Poffenbarger, Allison Poffenbarger; 2 great grandsons, Jackson Wall, Mason Wall; sister-in-law, Janice (Dennis) Sides; 3 brother-in-laws, Norman Mock, Marvin (Bonnie) Mock, Francis (Janice) Mock; nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Bradley Poffenbarger.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday May 23, 2020, 1:30 p.m. in the Union City Cemetery with Robert "Bob" Moorman speaking. No Public calling hours due to Covid-19 Virus. Memorials may be given to Church of Christ in Winchester, Indiana.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 19 to May 21, 2020
