Gary W. West
Richmond - Gary W. West, age 69, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Gary was born on June 24, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana. He was lovingly raised by Ivan and Vi Portanova Foust. Gary was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1969. Gary was the former owner of Foust House and The Sportsman's Lounge. He also worked as a landscaper for Ivan Foust Landscaping. Gary was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Richmond Elks Lodge #649, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a member of the Richmond Evening Optimist Club, where he was recognized as the Outstanding Optimist of the Year and Optimist Outstanding Citizen of the Year. Gary was active in the Richmond Evening Optimist baseball league and formerly served as the commissioner.
Survivors include his children, Ivan West and Racheal (Chris) West Mitchell, both of Richmond; grandchildren, Taylor Feaster, Stella West, and Christopher and Zachary Mitchell, all of Richmond; brother, Michael (Teri) Foust of Richmond; niece, Stephanie (Toby) Steele of Noblesville, Indiana; nephew, Tony Foust of Richmond; aunts, Teresa Altenbach of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Lena Mullins of Richmond; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Phyllis Tyra, Benny Perry, Leslie West, and former wife and "best bud", Cathy West, all of Richmond.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Gary W. West will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.