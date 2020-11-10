1/1
Gary W. West
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary W. West

Richmond - Gary W. West, age 69, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Gary was born on June 24, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana. He was lovingly raised by Ivan and Vi Portanova Foust. Gary was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1969. Gary was the former owner of Foust House and The Sportsman's Lounge. He also worked as a landscaper for Ivan Foust Landscaping. Gary was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Richmond Elks Lodge #649, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a member of the Richmond Evening Optimist Club, where he was recognized as the Outstanding Optimist of the Year and Optimist Outstanding Citizen of the Year. Gary was active in the Richmond Evening Optimist baseball league and formerly served as the commissioner.

Survivors include his children, Ivan West and Racheal (Chris) West Mitchell, both of Richmond; grandchildren, Taylor Feaster, Stella West, and Christopher and Zachary Mitchell, all of Richmond; brother, Michael (Teri) Foust of Richmond; niece, Stephanie (Toby) Steele of Noblesville, Indiana; nephew, Tony Foust of Richmond; aunts, Teresa Altenbach of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Lena Mullins of Richmond; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Phyllis Tyra, Benny Perry, Leslie West, and former wife and "best bud", Cathy West, all of Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Gary W. West will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved