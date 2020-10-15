1/1
Gayle L. Forrest
Gayle L. Forrest

Hagerstown - Our Cowboy, Gayle Leon Forrest, rode away to heaven on October 14, 2020. He

fought a long illness and was determined to live life to its fullest, on his farm that he loved, until the very end of his life at the age of 72. Gayle was a lifelong resident of Hagerstown Indiana and graduated from Hagerstown High School. He went on to dedicate his life to being a cattle trader and livestock dealer. He spent his days at stockyards and in his pastures taking care of his cattle. He often called his family in for help with loading and unloading large livestock deliveries from all over the country. He especially admired the Texas Longhorn and enjoyed every aspect of his business. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and most of all grandpa to his grandchildren. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren by attending their sporting events, school programs, dances, birthday parties and having them visit him on the farm. He was born to Georgia and J Forrest on May 13, 1948 in Richmond, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and cherished memories of them after their passing. He is survived by his children Holly Forrest, Rebecca and Ryan Cate, Travis and Jama Forrest. Grandchildren, Ryder, Nash, Lana and Madisyn. Sister, Alisa Brown (Jeff), Brother, Tom Crome (Diane) as well as nieces Natalee Brock (Curtis) and Megan Coleman (Ben). His great nieces and nephews Carsten, Cora, Davis, Reide, Bennett and Landry. His family will miss the laughter and joy he brought to their lives. His children will welcome friends and family to a graveside service at Brick Cemetery in Hagerstown at 10:30am Thursday, October 22, 2020 and, with a celebration of life at his farm at 12034 Woodward Road in Hagerstown following the service. Services provided by Culberson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family asks, per Gayle's wishes, to simply share his memory with love and laughter and cherish your families. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Brick Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
